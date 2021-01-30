Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
FMAO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
