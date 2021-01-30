Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

FMAO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

