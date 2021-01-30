F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

FFIV stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.95. 701,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

