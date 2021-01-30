$148.25 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post sales of $148.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $109.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $715.43 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $768.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock worth $18,533,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.47. 309,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

