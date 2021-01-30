BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.99 Million

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $446.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $454.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $82.78. 870,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,160. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

