Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY remained flat at $$63.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.