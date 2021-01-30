Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY remained flat at $$63.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

