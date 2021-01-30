Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

