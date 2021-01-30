Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 105.0% in January

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,083. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 71.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

