Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.04.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 1,389,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,079. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

