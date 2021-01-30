Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,080,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 461,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.