$283.66 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $283.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $306.79 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

CHDN stock traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 253,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,035. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

