CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $13,858.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,294,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

