Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce sales of $295.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.50 million and the lowest is $294.98 million. SMART Global posted sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,800 shares of company stock valued at $86,155,122 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,333. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $920.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.