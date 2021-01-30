$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 3,180,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,459. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

