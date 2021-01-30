Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 62.5%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,034. MariMed has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

