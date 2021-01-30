Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 56.3%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

