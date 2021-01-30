Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

PSYTF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.64. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

