Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of GPN traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $176.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.