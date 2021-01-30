Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,788. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

