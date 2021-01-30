Sakura Bloom Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $318,598.71 and approximately $30,049.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00422792 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

