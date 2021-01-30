Pluton Price Reaches $5.72 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $4.88 million and $351,786.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00016778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.