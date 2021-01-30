Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 11,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

