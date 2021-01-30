Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.89 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $25.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 201,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,446. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.