Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.89 Million

Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $25.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 201,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,446. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

