Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 76.4% in January

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

NYSE NTG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

