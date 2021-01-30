RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

RSNAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

