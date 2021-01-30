Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 2,077,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

