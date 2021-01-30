Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $23.10 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005952 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $52,604.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,736,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,402,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

