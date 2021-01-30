THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 66.5% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00011556 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $623.13 million and approximately $68.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.