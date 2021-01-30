Cashaa (CAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $49.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

