Idena Price Tops $0.0760 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $34,696.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 63,976,889 coins and its circulating supply is 36,519,760 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.