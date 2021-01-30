SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0369 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $158.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.69 or 1.00477508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.03 or 0.00967322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00307470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00182728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030820 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

