Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBNKF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

