Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBNKF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

