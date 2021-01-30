LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Short Interest Update

LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LKSDQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 92,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,820. LSC Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $883,311.80, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.37.

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter.

LSC Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

