Holo Market Cap Achieves $128.64 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $128.64 million and $33.14 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00913148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.76 or 0.04646127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.