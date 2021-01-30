$16.99 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.30 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $58.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The ExOne by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.74. 1,684,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

