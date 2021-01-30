Lobstex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $611,275.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $611,275.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,206,305 coins and its circulating supply is 21,206,293 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

