FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $314,825.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00913148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.76 or 0.04646127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018674 BTC.

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

