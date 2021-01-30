BetterBetting Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $103,841.12 and approximately $122.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

