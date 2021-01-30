Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,166.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

