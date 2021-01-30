Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $13.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.48 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GLAD stock remained flat at $$9.09 during midday trading on Friday. 172,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,691. The company has a market cap of $295.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

