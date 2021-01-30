Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.