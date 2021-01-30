Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $153.67

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

CSL stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.93. 565,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

