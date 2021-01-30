Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 81.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

