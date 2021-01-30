Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 81.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
