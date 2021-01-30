Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 80.7%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NTZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 5,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

