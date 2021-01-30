Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

