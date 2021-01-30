Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.