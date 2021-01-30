Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 237,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,509. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

