Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 237,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,509. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

