PolypuX Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,783.98 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 48.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $285,783.98 and $2,202.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 138.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

