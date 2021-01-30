Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $663.17.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $47.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,269. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

