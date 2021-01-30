Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $70.38

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,303. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

