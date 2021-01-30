Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 208,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,138. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.