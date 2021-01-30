Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $441.00

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Align Technology stock traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.38. 686,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,252. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.66.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,110,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

